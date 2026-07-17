OMV customer service center in St. Francisville closed next week due to building maintenance

ST. FRANCISVILLE — St. Francisville's Office of Motor Vehicles customer service center will be closed next week starting Tuesday.

The center will be closed from Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24, as crews conduct building maintenance.

Nearby customer service centers can be found here.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.la.gov to utilize the following services:

-Driver's license and ID card renewal

-Duplicate driver's license and ID

-Driver's license status check

-Cancel license plate

-Vehicle registration renewal

-Duplicate vehicle registration

-Notice of vehicle transfer