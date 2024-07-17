85°
Olympic athletes to serve up chicken during shift at Cane's Mothership

2 hours 57 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 6:54 AM July 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Don't miss an opportunity of Olympic proportions!

Today, Olympic athletes and beach volleyball duo, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Cloth, will be serving up chicken fingers at the Raising Cane's on Highland Road just off LSU campus. 

The pair will serve up combos and sign Team USA merch ahead of the Paris Olympics later this month. 

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

