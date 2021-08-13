86°
Olympic athlete whose gold medal was bitten by mayor will receive new medal

Friday, August 13 2021
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

NAGOYA, Japan - When the mayor of Nagoya, Japan removed his mask and bit softball pitcher Miu Goto's Olympic gold medal, he likely had no idea of the firestorm his actions would cause. 

Pictures and video of Mayor Takashi Kawamura chomping down on the medal incited criticism from the global community, and according to CNN, the local City Hall received more than 8,000 complaints about the incident.

A number of people even called for Kawamura to resign.

 

Shortly after this, organizers of the Olympic Games confirmed their intentions to replace Goto's medal. 

They released a statement regarding the incident, saying: "With support from the International Olympic Committee and in line with her own intention, Ms Goto's medal is now set to be exchanged for a new one."

In addition to this, Mayor Kawamura apologized Thursday for his behavior and sent Goto and the Japan Softball Association a written apology. 

Goto and her team beat the United States 2-0, earning Olympic gold in the final on July 27. 

