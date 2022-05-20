89°
OLOL urging public to donate blood in wake of critical O Negative shortage
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is asking for blood donations in response to a critical shortage of O Negative blood.
OLOL staff said Friday they are urging the public to make donations at the Blood Donor Center tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The center is inside the hospital, located at 7777 Hennessy Boulevard.
