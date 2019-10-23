OLOL opens new obesity research & treatment clinic at Pennington Biomedical

Dr. Phil Schauer, head of OLOL's new bariatric program Image: Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake introduced a new bariatric and metabolic surgery center at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.

The new center, which focuses on obesity surgery, treatment and research, is expected to put Louisiana on the map as a global center for destination health care in this specialty.

The new bariatric program will be headed by Dr. Phil Schauer, who established the nation’s premier program in obesity surgery in Cleveland.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center estimates the project could generate more than $20 million a year in additional funding for obesity research.

The project will also create 55 new direct jobs with an average salary of $125,000 per year, plus benefits.

In addition to this, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 38 new indirect jobs, for a total of 93 new jobs in the Capital City.

“This project at Pennington Biomedical and Our Lady of the Lake will deliver great value to Louisiana by combining clinical research, advanced surgery and economic development to produce better health for our people," Governor John Bel Edward said Wednesday morning.

Currently, obesity affects over 1.6 million individuals in Louisiana, and this project’s most significant contribution will be to improve the health of individuals while reducing the collective health care burden on our state."

The new bariatric and metabolic surgery center will be a key asset within the Baton Rouge Health District, which was created in 2016 and encompasses major health care employers spanning Interstate 10 and Perkins Road to the north and south, as well as Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane on the east and west.