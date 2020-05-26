74°
OLOL offering free COVID-19 testing Tuesday

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake will be offering free COVID-19 testing Tuesday, May 26.

Testing will be held at Broadmoor Middle located on 1225 Sharp Rd.

Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. until noon. 

Testing is available for all, even if you are not showing any symptoms.  

