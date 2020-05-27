OLOL in need of blood donations amid national shortage

BATON ROUGE- As people are ordered to stay at home and away from others to avoid the spread of COVID-19, blood donations have reached a dangerous low. Our Lady of the Lake is asking for donations from all blood types.

Blood centers, desperate for donations, are visited by few as many are afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has led to a blood shortage and many are in need.

"As a result of this crisis, we are seeing our blood supply go down and so, we are in need of blood donations," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a news conference.

OLOL is assuring donors that they have developed a safe way for them to give blood. Social distancing measures will be in place, masks are required, and appointment scheduling is available to limit contact between people, according to a news release.

