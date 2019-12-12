OLOL Foundation selects new President, Ann Marie Marmande

BATON ROUGE – Thursday morning, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation announced that Ann Marie Marmand has been selected as its President.

This announcement follows an intensive, months-long search led by Tom Adamek, a Foundation board member and chairperson of the Foundation Search Committee.

Marmande was the Senior Vice President of Principal Gifts with the LSU Foundation and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive with a Master of Social Work from LSU and Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Services from the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Her new role with OLOL is effective, Jan. 15, 2020.

Maramand is taking over for Christel Slaughter, who served as interim president since November of 2018. At that time, the Foundation fired its former head, John Paul Funes, who has since been found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering.

