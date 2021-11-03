61°
OLOL Blood Center in critical need of donations

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake's Blood Center said Wednesday they are in critical need of O- and O+ type blood.

OLOL said donors are encouraged to eat well before donating and no appointment is necessary.

If interested, donors can go to:

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Center or Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center in Gonzales

Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center in Lafayette

For more information on how to donate blood, click here.

