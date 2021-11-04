52°
OLOL Blood Center in critical need of donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake's Blood Center said Wednesday they are in critical need of O- and O+ type blood.
OLOL said donors are encouraged to eat well before donating and no appointment is necessary.
If interested, donors can go to:
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Center or Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center in Gonzales
Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center in Lafayette
For more information on how to donate blood, click here.
