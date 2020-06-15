OLOL announces community testing sites for week of June 15

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19 throughout the week.

Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

Monday- Tuesday

McKinley Middle School -1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

Wednesday-Friday

Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) - 2101 Lobdell Boulevard

The mobile testing locations require neither an appointment nor a doctor's order, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information on OLOL's services.