OLOL announces community testing sites for week of June 15
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19 throughout the week.
Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:
Monday- Tuesday
McKinley Middle School -1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
Wednesday-Friday
Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC) - 2101 Lobdell Boulevard
The mobile testing locations require neither an appointment nor a doctor's order, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
