OLOL and NeuroMed Center collaborate to build new unit for stroke patients

3 hours 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 December 11, 2019 11:23 AM December 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Governor John Bell Edwards applauds construction of Neuro Intensive Care Unit at OLOL, Dec. 11

BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) and the NeuroMedical Center are expanding their 40-year partnership by building a 20-bed Neuro Intensive Care Unit on the ninth floor of OLOL Regional Medical Center.

The new Neuro Intensive Care Unit, expected to be completed in 2020, will bring the latest tools in stroke care to the capital city and will establish OLOL as a destination center for comprehensive stroke and neurological care.

The Neuro Intensive Care Unit will be home to the latest in Neuro-Imaging Capabilities, including Baton Rouge’s first state-of-the-art CT scanner and interventional suite. 

The Governor spoke highly of the new unit, saying, "This partnership between Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedicalCenter will help transform Baton Rouge into a premier destination for neuroscience.”

"This is a huge win for Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center, but the real beneficiaries are the people who will have increased access to cutting-edge neurological care close to home.”

