Olive Garden offering photoshopped prom photos; breadstick bouquets amid COVID-19 quarantine

Olive Garden is offering free photoshopped prom photos for high school seniors who are missing out on the fun with their friends due to COVID-19 quarantining.

The restaurant chain released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing their idea to uplift and commemorate the 2020 prom season by creating custom photos, bring dates and friends together during social distancing.

"With photo backdrops inspired by popular prom themes and featuring Breadstick walls and mint garlands, it will look just like they were attending prom together."

Olive Garden is also encouraging the kids-at-heart to participate, saying, "let’s face it, we could all dust off our old prom outfits right now and share some laughs."

The program involves sending photos of dates or friends in their prom attire to @olivegarden on social media, using the hashtag #OliveGardenProm. The posts can be shared on Twitter or through an Instagram direct message, then, a custom photo will be created, according to the release.

To complete the look and have everyone looking like a prom king or queen, the company has created a pasta-themed prom court crown and breadstick bouquet wrappers, which can be downloaded here.

The wraps for breadstick bouquets are labeled "Breadstick Bae," "Prince of Parmesan," and "Most Saucy."

Olive Garden is offering a pre-prom meal deal for car-side to go or delivery options and will place the breadstick bouquet wrappers in the bag along with the pre-prom meals.