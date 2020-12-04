56°
Ole Miss pauses football activities thru Wednesday
Mississippi has paused football team activities until at least next Wednesday because of new COVID-19 cases.
The school announced that the team had “a few new positive COVID-19 cases being identified each day.”
“This seven-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety,” the school said, adding that it had consulted with the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The Rebels are off this weekend but have games to make up, if possible, against LSU and Texas A&M either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. Ole Miss will work with the Southeastern Conference to determine the effects of the pause on those games.
