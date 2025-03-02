Ole Miss overcomes 15-point deficit to beat LSU on Senior Day

BATON ROUGE - For the first time all season, the LSU women's basketball team lost at home.

LSU led by 13 points after the first half, but Ole Miss pulled off the second half comeback to beat the Tigers 85-77 on Sunday. LSU, now 27-4 overall, has lost two straight games for the first time all season.

Aneesah Morrow, one of four LSU players celebrated on Senior Day Sunday, had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Morrow becomes just the second player in Division I history (men's or women's) to have 100 career double-doubles.

Mikaylah Williams had 25 points for LSU.

The Tigers played without their leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson, who was out due to a shin injury. Johnson will miss the SEC Tournament as well.

LSU is the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament this upcoming week in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers get a double-bye and will play Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.