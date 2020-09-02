Latest Weather Blog
Old Navy will pay its employees to become poll workers on Election Day
As companies across the U.S. encourage workers to participate in the fall election by offering them time off to vote and other perks, Old Navy has taken its efforts to the next level by paying workers to assist in the election as poll workers.
An ABC affiliate in Los Angeles reports that the clothing retailer will reward employees who head to the polls to work as election judges this November with a full day of pay.
These hard-working employees can expect to receive eight hours of pay from Old Navy in addition to the pay election judges normally earn from local election boards.
BIG NEWS! . we’re partnering with @PowerthePolls to empower our 50,000 employees with paid time off to serve as poll workers this election day, plus offering up to 3 paid hours off to vote. because it’s so important that we all can vote (and that we all do vote!) . P.S. today is #nationalpollworkerrecruitmentday! want to sign up to work the polls with us? hit the link in bio! . #oldnavystyle #itsuptoWE
"We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board," Old Navy executive Nancy Green said in a news release.
The San Francisco-based company, which is owned by The Gap and employs more than 50,000 people, said it has partnered with Civic Alliance and Power the Polls and has aimed to assist in the recruitment of 250,000 poll workers.
Other companies that have made special arrangements to allow employees to participate in Election Day include Starbucks, Walmart, and Apple.
Last Thursday, Starbucks announced plans to give its 200,000 U.S. employees flexibility on Election Day, encouraging them to plan ahead with managers and schedule time to vote or volunteer at polling places.
Walmart, likewise, says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote. Meanwhile, Apple is giving workers four hours off. Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco and Uber are giving employees the day off.
"No American should have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting," said PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman.
