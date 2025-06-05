85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Old Jefferson Highway daycare closed after early morning fire outside facility

2 hours 24 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 7:28 AM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — An Old Jefferson Highway preschool is closed until further notice after a fire broke out at the facility early Thursday morning. 

The fire started on the outside Animal Crackers Learning Center around 12:15 a.m. and was put out by the St. George Fire Department within minutes. According to a spokesperson, no injuries were reported because no one was at the facility at the time of the blaze. 

Officials added that utilities were cut to the building, which also houses Smartee Pants Preschool. 

"The facility will be closed until they are restored," St George Fire said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

