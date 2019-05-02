Oklahoma police fatally shoot unarmed, naked teenager

Photo: Snopes

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - Police in an Oklahoma City suburb say two officers were not wearing body cameras when at least one of them fatally shot an unarmed, naked teenager.

Edmond police identified the officers Wednesday as Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman. Box has worked at the department for 17 years, and Scherman was hired in September.

Both followed 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis after they say he broke into a house Monday. Authorities initially said Lewis was an adult.

It's unclear who fired and how many times Lewis was shot. Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said Lewis fought with the officers and a stun gun failed to subdue him. He died at a hospital.

Wagnon said no gun was found at the scene.