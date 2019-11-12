Oklahoma police chief killed in Florida, one of his officers charged with murder

Lucky Miller (photo via KTUL)

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. - An Oklahoma police chief was found dead in a Florida hotel late Sunday night and local authorities have charged one of his officers with his death.

Mannford's police chief, 44-year-old Lucky Miller, was pronounced dead at a Hilton hotel in Pensacola Beach, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

One of Miller’s Oklahoma officers, Michael Nealey, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday and charged with homicide. His next scheduled court date is Dec. 5. No bond was set.

Authorities have not released more details about how the incident started nor Miller's cause of death. Miller had been police chief since 2007 and is survived by his wife, Amber, and three children.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a statement Monday. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

Escambia County spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson told the Pensacola News Journal that the two officers were in town for a conference.

Mannford town administrator Gerald Haury named Officer Jerry Ridley as interim police chief.