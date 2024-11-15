Oklahoma man sentenced to 7 years in Louisiana child pornography case

BATON ROUGE — Federal prosecutors said Friday a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for enticing a 13-year-old person in the Baton Rouge area to send explicit photos to him via a social media application.

David John Ballance of Tulsa will also be on probation for three years after his release and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Ballance told the teen that he was 23 but, at the time, was actually 54. The two met in an online gaming application and shifted their conversation to a separate forum that allowed one-on-one communication.

According to the government, Ballance introduced intimate language into their conversations, then sent images containing explicit content, knowing the victim was under the age of 16.

Ballance pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.