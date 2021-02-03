Latest Weather Blog
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A 25-year-old Oklahoma man remained in custody Wednesday on first-degree murder complaints for the killings of his brother and five young children, police said.
Police in Muskogee said they don't yet know why Jarron Deajon Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa.
Police identified the slain children as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.
Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Pridgeon’s behalf.
Pridgeon and the victims lived in the home where the shootings occurred, Muskogee police said. Neighbors told the Muskogee Phoenix that they had only recently moved to the home but that the children were often outside playing.
Raven Anderson, who is an aunt to the children, told Tulsa TV station KOTV that Pridgeon was the father of three of the slain children.
“They were great kids, they were smart, full of happiness, energy. They were, they just loved life,” she said. “Honestly it would just be great if everyone just continued to pray.”
Muskogee is a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thomas Road near Scenic closed due to crash involving train and 18-wheeler
-
Local students of color inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris
-
Interview: New EBR Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, on plans for district's students
-
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
-
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program,...
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule