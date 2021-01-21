71°
Oklahoma lawmaker pushes to establish Bigfoot hunting season

Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma representative presented a bill this week to establish a hunting season dedicated to the fabled Bigfoot. 

The bill, introduced by Representative Justin Humphrey, would take effect later this year if it is approved. 

"The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate rules establishing a Bigfoot hunting season. The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees". You can read the bill here.

Humphrey represents a large part of Southeastern Oklahoma, which is infamous for alleged Bigfoot sightings. A Bigfoot festival is held in the area annually, but this year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19. 

