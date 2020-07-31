Oil giants, Exxon, Chevron post huge losses due to COVID-19's impact on economy

In yet another demonstration of COVID-19's devastating impact on the economy, Exxon Mobil and Chevron both reported significant losses for the second quarter that were even worse than what Wall Street anticipated.

According to CNN, shares of Exxon and Chevron were each lower in early trading Friday after announcing the results. On Thursday both stocks were among the biggest losers in the Dow.

The coronavirus crisis has decimated demand for oil in 2020. Exxon lost $1.1 billion, the company's second straight quarterly loss, while Chevron posted a loss of $8.3 billion.

Crude prices have plunged more than 25% this year and even briefly fell below $0 at one point. Oil prices have rebounded lately, however, and they are now hovering around $40 a barrel.