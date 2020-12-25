Ohio waitress shocked to receive gift of $1,500 from strangers

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A food service worker in Ohio was pleasantly surprised to receive a tip of over $1,000.

Like most Americans, Denise Lewis dealt with multiple challenges during the COVID-19 health crisis; a major hurdle she faced was job loss, ABC News reports.

After being laid off earlier this year, Lewis found work as a waitress at a Texas Roadhouse in Huber Heights, Ohio.

Last Wednesday (Dec. 16), Lewis reported to work as usual, with no expectation that by the end of the day, she'd be a familiar face to hundreds of strangers, or that she'd be over $1,500 wealthier.

But as Lewis approached a table occupied by the Berkshire family and began to wait on them, the young waitresses' fate was sealed, in a good way.

Megan Berkshire told ABC news that while she was enjoying her evening at Texas Roadhouse with family and friends, an idea came to her. Berkshire was suddenly inspired to give her waitress a gift.

So, she turned to her Facebook friends for help, asking them if they would pitch in to donate funds that would be gifted to Berkshire's waitress. She quickly shared her Venmo, a mobile payment system, where friends could send money to her online and it only took a few minutes for hundreds of dollars to come pouring in.

"I remember her taking my order and my Venmo account going 'cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching,'" Berkshire told ABC News.

So, at the end of the night, Berkshire's husband withdraw the $1,500 from an ATM and the couple prepared to hand the gift to Lewis, while filming her reaction for all of Berkshire's Facebook friends who'd donated the money to see.

"At the end, we asked [Lewis] to come over and I asked her permission to be recorded," said Berkshire. "There was a hundred people logged on to see her reaction."

When Lewis saw the generous tip, she was overcome with emotion in a video that was shared on Facebook.

"OMG, are you serious right now?" Lewis said in the video. "Thank you so much. I appreciate it."

Lewis later told ABC News that the moment was unforgettable, and one she'll always appreciate.

"I couldn't believe it. It's a moment I'll always remember. ... I cannot thank her enough for what she's done," Lewis told said." "It's helped me. It's helped my family. I'm still shocked."