Latest Weather Blog
Ohio State QB Barrett pleads guilty to impaired driving
COLUMBUS, OH.- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has pleaded guilty to a count of driving while impaired and been sentenced to a three-day alcohol education program and fined $400.
The 20-year-old Barrett apologized Tuesday to his family and Ohio State fans in a brief statement at a hearing in Columbus where his lawyer said Barrett took responsibility for driving under the influence.
Defense attorney Phil Templeton says Barrett was home the night of the incident and decided to help a heavily intoxicated friend by driving him home. Templeton says Barrett realizes that was a mistake but also noted Barrett hadn't planned to go out that Halloween night as others did.
Barrett was suspended for one game but is considered the starter heading into the No. 2 Buckeyes' game at Illinois this Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations...
-
Convalescent plasma study to determine benefits for COVID patients
-
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
-
24-year-old accused of killing man in Trader Joe's parking lot bonds out...
-
Death investigator, former coach urging lawmakers to let student-athletes play football
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen