Ohio State QB Barrett pleads guilty to impaired driving

COLUMBUS, OH.- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has pleaded guilty to a count of driving while impaired and been sentenced to a three-day alcohol education program and fined $400.



The 20-year-old Barrett apologized Tuesday to his family and Ohio State fans in a brief statement at a hearing in Columbus where his lawyer said Barrett took responsibility for driving under the influence.



Defense attorney Phil Templeton says Barrett was home the night of the incident and decided to help a heavily intoxicated friend by driving him home. Templeton says Barrett realizes that was a mistake but also noted Barrett hadn't planned to go out that Halloween night as others did.



Barrett was suspended for one game but is considered the starter heading into the No. 2 Buckeyes' game at Illinois this Saturday.