Ohio St. to keep reporters away amid Meyer probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State plans to keep reporters away from its football team while it investigates coach Urban Meyer's handling of a longtime assistant accused of domestic violence.

The university canceled a media availability set for the opening of preseason practice on Friday.

Ohio State had planned to allow the media to watch and record the first part of practice on Friday and then interview selected players and coaches afterward. But that changed Thursday, with a spokesman saying in an email that "due to the ongoing investigation, football coaches and student-athletes will not be available for interviews until further notice and all practices will be closed."

Ohio State is investigating claims that Meyer's wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week. Meyer told reporters last week that he didn't know about the 2015 allegations until just before Smith was fired.