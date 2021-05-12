Ohio governor says state will give $1M to 5 random COVID vaccine recipients

If you live in Ohio and have the COVID vaccine, you may just have a shot at a huge payout.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state will give $1 million each to five random residents who've gotten at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

DeWine made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, saying the first drawing will happen May 26. The drawings are slated to continue each Wednesday over the following four weeks until five winners in total are selected.

Residents must have gotten the shot by the time each drawing begins to be eligible.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

The governor added that the money will come from existing coronavirus federal relief funds.

I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine said his administration will release more details on the drawing later this week.