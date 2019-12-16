Ohio food bank receives over 90K in contributions following Joe Burrow's Heisman speech

Joe Burrow's Heisman trophy win can be described as the gift that keeps on giving.

Since LSU's star quarterback became the 85th winner of the renowned award, Athens County Food Pantry has received over $90,000 in donations.

According to the organization's Facebook page, a quote from Burrow's acceptance speech inspired the generosity.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There's so many people there that don't have a lot. And I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens county that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here too."

Apparently, Burrow's heartfelt words inspired a wave of nationwide generosity, motivating fans to donate to Athens Food Bank.

The organization serves food to more than 5,000 Athens County households annually.

Now, these generous Burrow fans are gearing up for the Peach Bowl.

Last weekend, Burrow said he's enjoyed the trophy tour but misses his teammates and wants to get back to the practice field.

Fans are hoping the Tigers will advance to New Orleans for the national championship.

