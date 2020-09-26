83°
Latest Weather Blog
Ohio firefighter shot, wounded while on scene of house fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- An Ohio firefighter has been shot and wounded while on the scene of a house fire.
It happened late Monday night in Youngstown, about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland.
Police tell WKBN-TV that the firefighter was responding to a house fire in the city at the time of the shooting.
Police have not released the name or condition of the firefighter.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Zoo to begin first phase of $30M renovations; includes new...
-
Zachary football starts season by honoring Remy Hidalgo at scrimmage
-
LSU fans preserve tailgating traditions from home as season begins
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating