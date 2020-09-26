83°
Ohio firefighter shot, wounded while on scene of house fire

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 06 2016 Dec 6, 2016 December 06, 2016 7:11 AM December 06, 2016 in News
By: Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- An Ohio firefighter has been shot and wounded while on the scene of a house fire.

It happened late Monday night in Youngstown, about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Police tell WKBN-TV that the firefighter was responding to a house fire in the city at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released the name or condition of the firefighter.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

