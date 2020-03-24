80°
Ohio brewery producing 2M cans of water for disaster victims

2 years 8 months 1 day ago Sunday, July 23 2017 Jul 23, 2017 July 23, 2017 12:14 PM July 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News
TRENTON, Ohio - An Ohio brewery will skip the hops and barley to produce 2 million cans of water for disaster victims.
  
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the water will be canned at the MillerCoors Trenton, Ohio, brewery over the next three years in a partnership with the American Red Cross.
  
Red Cross officials say clean drinking water is one of the most urgent needs after a disaster because normal supplies are often contaminated or inaccessible.
  
Colorado-based Ball Corporation is providing cans and Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging International the packaging in what has become a national collaborative effort.
  
The Red Cross responds to tens of thousands of disasters each year ranging from house fires to hurricanes and provides assistance to victims at no cost.
