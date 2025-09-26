87°
Officials working house fire on St. Gerard Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a house fire Friday afternoon on St. Gerard Avenue.
The fire was called in around 3:10 p.m. around the 5000 block of St. Gerard Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene, and officials on the scene said the house was abandoned.
No other information is immediately available.
