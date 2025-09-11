78°
Officials work large grass fire in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE - Livingston fire officials worked a large grass fire in Pine Grove on Thursday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said they were assisting the Pine Grove Fire Department with a large vegetation fire around 4 p.m.

Officials put out a statement on Facebook saying while a burn ban is not in place, they advise everyone to avoid outdoor burning if possible due to dry conditions.

