80°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Woman set fire to ex-boyfriend's Livingston Parish home after being kicked out
DENHAM SPRINGS - State investigators say a woman committed arson at her former boyfriend's home after she was evicted from the property.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 31-year-old Casey Williams was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fire on Carew Harris Road April 12.
Witness initially said Williams was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire and had to be alerted to the danger. Evidence eventually revealed that Williams intentionally set the blaze, the fire marshal said.
She was arrested and booked on one count of simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
-
14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Juvenile killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director