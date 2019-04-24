Officials: Woman set fire to ex-boyfriend's Livingston Parish home after being kicked out

DENHAM SPRINGS - State investigators say a woman committed arson at her former boyfriend's home after she was evicted from the property.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 31-year-old Casey Williams was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fire on Carew Harris Road April 12.

Witness initially said Williams was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire and had to be alerted to the danger. Evidence eventually revealed that Williams intentionally set the blaze, the fire marshal said.

She was arrested and booked on one count of simple arson.