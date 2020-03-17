Officials with Trump administration to pitch $850 billion economic package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The Trump administration is urging GOP senators to approve a House-passed bill to deal with the coronavirus pandemic -- and quickly act on a major economic stimulus package amid increasing concerns that the outbreak could send the country into recession.

CNN reports that during a closed-door meeting Monday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged GOP senators to get behind the House bill, which had prompted growing Republican concerns in recent days, with top officials warning the economic situation is too precarious and the threat to public health too severe to let the measure hang in limbo for days.

According to CNN, the cost of the new package will be roughly $850 billion and will include aid to small businesses and airlines as well as the White House's request for a payroll tax holiday.

When asked about the bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell simply told CNN, "Pass it."

In the meeting, Mnuchin told GOP senators he would present more details during a Tuesday lunch about the Trump administration's proposal for the next economic package.

He also told senators to get behind the House-passed measure, which would ensure individuals have access to free testing for the disease and displaced workers have access to paid leave, bolster unemployment insurance benefits, expand food stamps and increase federal funding for Medicaid programs.