Officials warn of rising heat illness risk as Baton Rouge issued advisory

BATON ROUGE — As a heat advisory blankets parts of the Baton Rouge area, officials are sounding the alarm about the increasing danger of heat-related illnesses.

Experts say shade is just one component to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

"You definitely should always have a plan in place just in case," said Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge EMS.

He explained that conditions like heat exhaustion can develop rapidly, particularly during peak daytime temperatures. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, sweating and fatigue.

"When it’s hot outside, you need to take steps to prevent any of those symptoms from happening ahead of time," Harris advised.

These preventative measures include proactive hydration.

"You’re going to wanna hydrate, even pre-hydrate if you know tomorrow, I’m gonna cut the grass. It’s going to be really hot outside. I should probably start the night before by drinking lots of fluids and making sure that I have a place that I can go into the shade if I need to," Harris said.

The warning comes as residents, like daily dog walker Martha Rhodes, navigate rising summer temperatures.

"You start to feel dizzy and nauseous and stuff, which I haven’t been experiencing lately because he’s a good judge of when it gets too hot," she said, referring to her dog's cues.

She tries to mitigate the heat by seeking shaded areas.

"I try to sit in the shade as much as I can... there’s not as much shade in this dog park, but the one on Burbank has a lot more shade."

If you do overheat, Harris recommends moving to a cool area and applying ice to your underarms or wrists to help lower your body temperature.