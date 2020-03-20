Officials warn of fake checks, other scams taking advantage of outbreak

Officials are warning residents waiting for government relief to watch out for scammers looking to take advantage of them.

With the recent announcement that the federal government plans to send out checks to Americans financially affected by the virus, the Better Business Bureau says everyone should be wary of scams appearing in their mailbox.

A BBB spokesperson says the organization has already received reports of imposters calling about the checks. Residents should be wary of any messages they receive or posts they see on social media claiming to be from the government. The bureau said these scammers are tricking residents into giving out their personal information in order to receive $1,000.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Social Security says some residents are also receiving notices claiming social security benefits are being suspended due to office closures. Officials say this is not the case, and any message suggesting such is a scam as well.