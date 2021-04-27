Officials trying to catch bear that keeps wandering into Port Allen neighborhood

PORT ALLEN - There’s something about one West Baton Rouge neighborhood that keeps attracting a black bear.

On Sunday, the 200-pound male bear sat up in a tree for the entire day, even after Wildlife and Fisheries agents tried to tranquilize it. Around 9 p.m., it climbed down to snack on some cinnamon buns left on the ground and disappeared into the night.

Monday, he was back in the same yard, likely looking for more sweets. Later that night, he was spotted two miles north near the Placid plant, which is where Wildlife and Fisheries plans to set up a trap and safely relocate the big fella.

One neighbor offered up his theory for why the bear keeps returning.

“Back in the levee, the water is high. So it must be his environment is getting flooded, so he’s trying to find land where he can set up or something,” Joe Saia said.

Another neighbor is happy he’s headed north, so she and her dog can walk safely again.

“This is the first day that I have actually gone by myself. My son came with us one day, and then my husband and I have been walking the dog,” Frances Kagle said.

Most neighbors are less concerned about their safety and more about the bear’s.

“We hope and pray that the little bear has head back home where he’s safe,” Kagle said.

LDWF says if they catch him, he will be relocated to the Atchafalaya Basin.