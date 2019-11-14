Latest Weather Blog
Officials to vote on major renovation of Superdome, Thursday
NEW ORLEANS – The Mercedes-Benz Superdome may be on the verge of a major renovation.
According to The Advocate, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED) will vote on the Superdome's construction contract at 1 p.m., Thursday.
In August, the State Bond Commission gave LSED the okay to sell up to $350 million in bonds to pay for a stadium upgrade. The upgrade would be key in talks to keep the Saints in New Orleans for the next few decades.
The proposed stadium makeover would cost a total of $450 million, with its initial phase clocking in at $100 million. The initial phase includes removing 80,000 square feet of interior ramps and installing a new system of escalators and elevators.
Under the terms of the deal, the Saints would fund either a third of the project costs or up to about $150 million and LSED would pay for $210 million through issuing bonds. The state would fund the remaining $90 million.
Click here for more information on the Superdome.
