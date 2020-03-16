Officials to provide free meals to families in Districts 101 and 5, Monday

BATON ROUGE – As the capital city continues to respond to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, schools have closed and an increasing amount of grocery stores are running out of supplies.

This may pose a problem for families with children who depend on school breakfast and lunch as a significant part of their daily meals.

But State Representative Ted James and Councilwoman Erika Green are hoping to alleviate the potential issue of hunger by offering free meals to the public.

In conjunction with Knightshed Law Firm, Green and James are offering a one-day meal-to-go option for Districts 101 and 5 on Monday, March 16, at the BREC North Sherwood Park (3140 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.) from 12PM – 1:30 PM.

Families and neighbors of children under the age of 18 years old should be prepared to drive up and pick up meals to go.

Children must be present with an adult to receive food.

Officials also recommend that anyone who isn't feeling well stay home and avoid attending the event.