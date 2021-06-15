88°
Officials to host block party at Gus Young Avenue Community Center
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a Saturday, June 26 'Meet Your Neighbor Block Party' at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center on Gus Young Avenue, and all local citizens are invited.
The event is free and officials say guests will enjoy food, music, games, raffles, and more.
