Officials to discuss smoke-free ordinance Friday

BATON ROUGE- Officials will be holding a press conference regarding the smoke-free ordinance going into effect June 1.

The Smoke-Free East Baton Rouge Coalition, members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, representatives from the office of Mayor Broome, spokespersons for the Baton Rouge Police Department, and smoke-free supporters are all expected to be at the event.

The briefing will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at The Bulldog on Perkins Road.

The new ordinance extends the 2007 statewide smoke-free law to include previously exempt businesses such as bars and casinos. Last August, the EBRSO and Metro Council voted to join a number of smoke-free cities by passing a comprehensive, smoke-free ordinance guaranteeing workers throughout the parish the right to breath clean air.