Officials to discuss flood zone maps, insurance in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Flood insurance is a big concern for residents in Ascension Parish, especially after the recent flooding.

Before last week's heavy rain, FEMA and parish officials started working together to re-map the parish's flood zones. The changes were supposed to be implemented in the middle of May, but that is now on hold after certain residents in the parish spoke out saying the changes aren't necessary.

In March, the parish introduced the new FEMA map plans. The changes were said to positively impact more than 1,200 homes by moving those properties out of the flood zone. On the other side, about 340 properties were going to now be considered in a flood zone.

The parish also said there would be several properties classified as being in a floodway which would place restrictions on development within that area.

People in Bayou Conway, Bayou Boyle, and the Panama Canal Basin opposed the initial maps. In March, residents living near Bayou Conway told WBRZ their land has been in the family for decades and never flooded. They argued the new floodway designation will change how their land can be used.

The maps haven't seen any significant change from the ones released in March, except there will be no floodway designation in Bayou Conway, Bayou Boyle, and the Panama Canal Basin.

Public comment on the issues will last until August 21. If no justified changes are made, the maps will go into effect in September.