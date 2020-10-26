Officials to celebrate completion of I-10 widening project with Monday ribbon cutting ceremony

BATON ROUGE - After nearly two years of work, as of Monday, Oct. 26 the I-10 Widening Project is complete.

Both area officials and drivers are not only breathing a sigh of relief, but celebrating at the news.

An official celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will be attended by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The much-anticipated project resulted in the expansion of a six-and-a-half-mile stretch from Highland to LA 73 from four lanes to six, as well as the reconstruction of the I-10 overpass above Highland Road.

Construction began back in 2018 with Spring initially targeted as a completion date. But weather and CVID concerns briefly disrupted plans, moving the completion date to October.

“We’re excited about that. It’s estimating to save about 15 minutes on commutes from Baton Rouge to Ascension and vice versa,” Dr. Wilson told WBRZ.

The $72 million expansion was executed as a design-build project, a delivery method that allows the contractor and designer to work concurrently. DOTD explained this approach aided in speeding up the process from its planning stages to actual completion.