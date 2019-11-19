73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials: Teen used remote-controlled car to smuggle drugs across border

Tuesday, November 19 2019
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

A 16-year-old was allegedly caught using a remote-controlled car to move methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Sunday, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stationed near San Diego observed a person with two duffel bags walking along the secondary border wall which separates the U.S. from Mexico. The boy was ducking in and out of the agents' view, causing officials to respond to the scene.

The teen, later determined to be a U.S. citizen, was soon spotted hiding in thick brush near the border, officials said. In the teen's possession was a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags.

Inside the bags, officers found 50 packages of methamphetamine that weighed 55.84 pounds in total and had an estimated street value of $106,096.

The teen was arrested and taken to a nearby patrol station to face drug smuggling charges.

