Officials: Storms kill 4 in southern Alabama
JACKSON, Miss. - Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.
Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.
Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.
