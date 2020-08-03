Officials: Storms kill 4 in southern Alabama

Image above shows storm damage to Alabama home from Nov. 29, 2016. Courtesy AP.

JACKSON, Miss. - Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.



Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.



Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.



The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.