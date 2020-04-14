Officials: Shrimp season to open in a portion of state outside waters, Friday

Shrimpers in Louisiana will have access to previously closed waters beginning Friday, April 17.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between Calliou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island will reopen to shrimping at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday.

But some outside waters will remain closed to shrimping until further notice, and these include the portion of state outside waters west of Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island to the western shoreline of Freshwater Bayou Canal.

Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/