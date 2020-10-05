Officials set to discuss possible changes in Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE - According to Southern University's Athletic Director, Roman Banks, officials will discuss some possible changes in Bayou Classic on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 the Southwestern Athletic Conference moved their football season to Spring 2021.

It is unknown what city will host Bayou Classic at this moment, but the set date for the annual event is April 16-18.

