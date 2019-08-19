85°
Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeno peppers

3 hours 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Customs and Border Protection/KTLA 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs  of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port August 13.

