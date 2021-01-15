Officials searching Mississippi River for missing worker after hit-and-run crash

Photo: WWL-TV

DESTREHAN, La. - State police are searching for a driver who crashed through a construction zone early Thursday morning, sending a worker plummeting from a bridge into the Mississippi River.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-310 along the Hale Boggs Bridge in St. Charles Parish. Police said a Ford F-150 pick-up truck drove into a construction zone on the shoulder of the roadway.

The unidentified driver struck three other vehicles and a worker whom was thrown over the bridge into the water below. That worker has not been found as of Friday afternoon.

A Louisiana State Police said troopers have not yet identified the driver who caused the wreck nor the victim who went missing in the river.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (504) 471-2780.